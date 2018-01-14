London, Jan 14 (AP) The UK Independence Party has suspended the membership of the girlfriend of the party's leader after she reportedly made racist remarks about Prince Harry's fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle.

In a statement, Jo Marney apologised for the "shocking language" she used in a series of text messages to a friend, but said her words had been "taken out of context." The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that the 25-year- old Marney made offensive comments about Markle and black people, including calling them "ugly." Markle, who will wed Harry in May, has spoken publicly and written about being biracial, including how it affected her acting career.

Party leader Henry Bolton said Marney's membership in UKIP was suspended immediately. Marney doesn't hold an official post in the party. (AP) KIS .

