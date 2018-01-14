Visakhapatnam, Jan 14 (PTI) The 48th anniversary of the Visakhapatnam unit of the Sea Cadet Corps(SCC) was observed at the Naval Base parade ground today with Rear Admiral Deepak Kapoor, Chief Staff Officer (Personnel and Administration) Eastern Naval Command, inspecting the ceremonial parade.

A demonstration of skills of the SSC,including sailing, boat pulling, rigging, semaphore, band performance and rifle drill was also organised for the dignitaries present.

Rear Admiral Kapoor later presented awards to the Sea Cadets who had excelled during the year 2017-18.

Cadet Petty Officer P Vamsi and Cadet Petty Officer P Devika won awards for seamanship activities, Able Cadet C Maruthi and Ordinary Cadet C Jhansi won for sailing activities and Able Cadet S Bhargav and Leading Cadet M Sai Mounica for swimming, a Navy release stated.

The release informed that the Sea Cadet Corps, started in 1938, today has 11 units and is headquartered in Mumbai. It imparts basic training in naval discipline to school going boys and girls over a five year period. PTI COR BNM .

