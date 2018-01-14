Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) To spread awareness about cancer among women and the importance of preventive healthcare, a walkathon was today organised in West Bengal's Howrah district.

Around 2,000 people participated in the walkathon which started from Tulsi Chakraborty Uddyan, Khurut Sastitola, and culminated at Swamiji Sporting Club Ground Kalabagan lane, in Howrah district The walkathon was organised by Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah in association with Ambica Banerjee Cancer Foundation. PTI SCH RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.