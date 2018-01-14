Pune, Jan 14 (PTI) Following are the temperatures Pune, Jan 14 (PTI) Following are the temperatures issued by observatory recorded at 0830hrs today.

Station Max Min Rain 24 Total Departure Abu 7.0 0.0 0.0 -3.7 Ahmedabad 29.7 17.3 0.0 0.0 -1.4 Ajmer 28.8 11.3 0.0 0.0 -3.3 Akola 33.7 17.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 Allahabad 23.3 7.3 0.0 0.0 -3.8 Alapuzha 33.7 22.7 0.0 0.0 -10.1 Ambala 20.0 6.0 0.0 0.0 -11.2 Amraoti 31.4 16.8 0.0 0.0 -4.7 Anantpur 35.1 18.1 0.0 0.0 -0.5 Aurangabad 31.0 15.4 0.0 0.0 -1.2 Bengaluru 31.0 16.3 0.0 0.0 -2.2 Bareilly 17.0 4.4 0.0 0.0 -7.1 Bhavnagar 29.0 20.4 0.0 0.0 -1.7 Bhira 19.0 0.0 0.0 -0.5 Bhopal 27.3 14.5 0.0 0.0 -5.9 Bhubaneshwar 29.0 12.9 0.0 0.0 -3.4 Bhuj 33.3 15.9 0.0 0.0 -0.5 Chennai 30.3 20.7 0.0 7.6 -11.4 Cherrapunji 17.8 6.0 0.0 0.0 -9.1 Dehra Dun 20.4 6.3 0.0 0.0 -21.5 Gangtok 15.3 7.7 0.0 0.0 -22.7 Guwahati 23.2 10.6 0.0 0.8 -4.4 Gaya 16.9 4.8 0.0 0.0 -4.5 Gorakhpur 13.2 5.8 0.0 0.0 -7.3 Gulbarga 35.0 17.6 0.0 0.0 -3.6 Gwalior 27.7 7.0 0.0 0.0 -5.7 Hanamkonda 17.5 0.0 0.0 -3.6 Harnai 31.2 23.5 0.0 0.0 -0.1 Honavar 33.6 21.4 0.0 0.0 -0.9 Hyderabad 32.8 15.9 0.0 0.0 -1.6 Imphal 21.6 6.0 0.0 0.0 -6.9 Indore 27.5 17.5 0.0 0.0 -5.4 Jabalpur 26.5 12.0 0.0 0.0 -4.7 Jaipur 26.6 10.0 0.0 0.0 -4.5 Jammu 19.9 5.4 0.0 0.0 -26.6 Jamshedpur 27.4 8.4 0.0 0.0 -5.8 Kadapa 19.5 0.0 0.0 -0.7 Kakinada 30.1 23.4 0.0 0.0 -5.5 Kanpur 21.0 4.4 0.0 0.0 -3.6 Khandwa 28.5 14.4 0.0 0.0 -3.9 Kochi 30.4 23.4 0.0 0.0 -7.2 Kodaikanal 18.1 6.8 0.0 9.6 -19.2 Kolhapur 31.6 20.1 0.0 0.0 -0.8 Kolkata 21.7 12.3 0.0 0.0 -6.2 Koyamutthur 31.8 19.4 0.0 2.0 -4.1 Kozhikode 33.7 24.1 0.0 0.0 -1.7 (MORE) PTI BAS BAS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.