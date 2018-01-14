Pune, Jan 14 (PTI) Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 Pune, Jan 14 (PTI) Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of next day): Day 1 (14th Jan.): Cold Wave conditions very likely at isolated places over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, south Haryana and north Rajasthan.

Cold day conditions at many places with severe cold day at isolated places very likely over Bihar; Cold day at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim and east Uttar Pradesh.

Dense fog at many places with very dense fog at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal and northwest Uttar Pradesh.

Day 2 (15th Jan ): Cold Wave at isolated places over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, south Haryana and north Rajasthan.

Cold day conditions at a few places with severe cold day at isolated places very likely over Bihar, Cold day conditions at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim and east Uttar Pradesh.

Dense fog at few places with very dense fog at isolated places over Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura and West Bengal and Sikkim, northwest Uttar Pradesh.

Day 3 (16th Jan ): Cold day conditions very likely at a few places over Bihar; Dense fog at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram -Tripura.

Day 4 (17th Jan.): Cold day conditions at isolated places very likely over Bihar; Dense fog at a few places over Bihar and at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura.

Day 5 (18th Jan.): Cold day conditions at isolated places very likely over Bihar; Dense fog at a few places over Bihar and at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura.

Weather Outlook for the subsequent 2 days (19th Jan. & 20th Jan. 2018): Isolated rainfall activity likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Weather is likely to be dry over the remaining parts of the country. PTI BAS BAS .

