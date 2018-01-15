at 9 pm today.

MDS6 KL-REMARKS-BJP Thiruvananthapuram: BJP in Kerala demands registration of a case against CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his alleged controversial remarks that an axis of countries like U.S., Japan, Australia and India has taken shape for attacking China from all sides.

MDS7 KA-BODY Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says he has directed officials to "take action" with regard to the reported incident in which the body of a journalist who died in an accident was carried to hospital by police, allegedly in a municipal garbage van.

MDS9 KL-GOPI-ARREST Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi is arrested and released on bail in the luxury vehicle tax evasion case.

BES24 AP-BJP-ECONOMY Amaravati: The BJP dismisses the Congress' criticism of the current state of the economy as well as the employment scenario in the country. PTI VS .

