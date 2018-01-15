Yavatmal, Jan 15 (PTI) At least 16 cows were killed and 20 cattle were injured after a truck carrying them overturned on the Pandharkawda bypass on the outskirts of the city today, police said.

The accident occurred when a car rammed into the truck from behind, following which the truck driver lost his control over the vehicle, a Yavatmal police station official said tonight quoting the complaint.

On receipt of the information, police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the dead cows and the cattle to a shelter.

The official said veterinarians are tending to the injured cattle in the shelter.

Police have not registered an FIR in the case yet as the investigation is on.

The complaint was filed by one Bhupendrasingh Parihar, the city unit organiser of Bajarang Dal.

He claimed that the cattle were being taken to a slaughter house and the car was "escorting" the truck, according to the official.

Quoting the complaint, the official said the car belonged to a district AIMIM leader who regularly escorts the vehicles carrying cattle for illegal slaughter in the exchange for money.

The official refused to divulge details saying further investigation is underway. PTI CORR NSK .

