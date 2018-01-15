Phagwara, Jan 15 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was killed and another person injured after their scooter was hit by a bus near Hadiabad on Phagwara-Jandiala road today, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mani, resident of village Semi Patra in Jalandhar district. Harmanpreet (25), a resident of Sarhali village, was injured in the accident, they said.

He was first rushed to a Phagwara hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Ludhiana as his condition was critical, they said.

"The bus driver fled after the accident. We have registered a case of causing death by negligence," Sadar SHO Inspector Lakhvir Singh, said. PTI Cor SUN ADS .

