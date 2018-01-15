Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Two people were arrested today on charges of drug peddling and 40 grams of heroin was seized from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

Their car was stopped at a checkpoint, put up for security reasons in view of Republic Day, near Kallar chowk on the Jammu-Rajouri highway, a police officer said.

They were searched and 40 grams of heroin was seized, he said.

The accused Sagher Ahmed and Tadarak Hussain have been arrested and the matter is being investigated, the officer said. PTI AB ANB .

