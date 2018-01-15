Badaun (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Two people were charred to death in a fire that engulfed their car after it was hit by vehicle on a highway in Wazirganj area here, police said today.

The accident took place late last night on the Moradabad- Farukhabad highway. Nirvesh (30) and his brother-in-law Dinesh (28) got trapped in the car and died in the fire, they said.

Nirvesh's son Dev (10) managed to escape with minor injuries, police said.

The matter is being investigated. PTI CORR ABN ANB .

