Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Two alleged smugglers were arrested after police seized a large quantity of illicit timber worth lakhs of rupees in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

Various teams of police conducted raids at various areas in Chatroo belt and seized 35 full size illegal scants of Deodar and 15 scants of Qail from the possession of Roshan Lal, a police spokesman said.

In another raid, police seized 15 full size scants of Deodar from the possession of Arshad Ahmed of the Udheel Gujjrian area of Chatroo, he said.

The spokesman said both the persons were arrested.

Police have set up special teams following information about illegal smuggling of timber from the forest area.

The preliminary investigations revealed that the accused have caused the green felling for smuggle and subsequent profiteering, he said. PTI TAS AB AQS .

