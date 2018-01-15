Etah, Jan 15 (PTI) Two women panchayat members were allegedly abducted by members of their rival group days before the January 22 panchayat-level elections here, police said today.

Their family members lodged complaint with the Kotwali police station here.

Osan Singh alleged that his relative Munni Devi was abducted by unknown people yesterday from the Jalesar area, they said.

Earlier, on January 11, Pradeep had alleged that his wife, also a panchayat member, was abducted, police said.

ANB .

