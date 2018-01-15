Diamond Harbour(WB), Jan 15 (PTI) At least 20 people were injured when bus carrying Ganga Sagar pilgrims to Kolkata overturned in South 24 Parganas district today, police said.

The bus overturned in Joragumpti area of the district as the driver lost control over the vehicle after one of its front tyre burst, the police said.

The injured have been rushed to hospital, they added.

