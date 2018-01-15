Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) A total of 23 candidates, including 18 independents are in the fray for the Ajmer parliamentary constituency bypoll after withdrawal of nomination, an official said.

Today was the last date for withdrawing nominations.

Bye-elections in Alwar and Ajmer parliamentary and Mandalgarh (Bhilwara) assembly constituency will be held on January 29.

After three candidates withdrawing nominations, 23 candidates will test their political fortunes from the Ajmer seat whereas as 11 candidates, including 8 independents, will contest from the Alwar seat after four persons withdrew their nominations, the state election office official said.

In Mandalgarh assembly constituency, eight candidates, including six independents, will fight the poll after six withdrew their nomination, he added.

Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and Mandalgarh (Bhilwara district) assembly seat are going to bypolls due to the deaths of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat, Alwar MP Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari (all of BJP) last year. PTI AG ADS .

