Baghdad, Jan 15 (AFP) A double suicide attack killed 26 people in Baghdad today, a health official said, the second such attack in the Iraqi capital in three days.

Dr Abdel Ghani al-Saadi, health chief for east Baghdad, reported "26 dead and 90 wounded".

"Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in al-Tayyaran square in central Baghdad," said General Saad Maan, spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, which includes the army and the police. He said there had been 16 deaths. (AFP) NSA .

