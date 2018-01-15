Mathura (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Three police officers have been suspended for dereliction of duty over the murder of former village head and Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary's relative, police said today.

Sharman Chaudhary, former head of Gohari village, was shot dead allegedly by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Saturday. The deceased was related to the cabinet minister for dairy development.

"Sub Inspector Subhash Chandra, beat constable Muneem Singh and constable Brajesh Kumar have been suspended after a departmental probe," Swapnil Mamgai, district police chief, said. PTI CORR SRY .

