Noida, Jan 15 (PTI) Three women were allegedly raped in separate areas here, the police said today.

In another incident, the father of an eight-year-old girl has accused a religious institution's chief of molesting her, they said.

"Her father in his complaint alleged that on Saturday she was undressed and when she screamed, the accused ran away," Station House Officer, Sector 49, Pankaj Pant, said.

He has been booked for molestation and a search is on to arrest him, he said.

In Rabupura, a woman alleged that she was raped when she had gone to a field last evening. She has lodged a complaint against a man identified as Ramu, they said. The accused is at large.

In another incident, two people have been booked for abducting a woman and raping her in their car in the Phase 3 area, police said.

She has lodged a complaint against two men -- Ashok and Amit. A search is on to arrest them, they said.

In Sector 20, the police have booked a person for raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. The accused, Satyam, is also on the run, police said. PTI CORR ANB .

