New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) In a bid to promote use of renewable energy, 30 municipal schools in north Delhi have been identified for installation of solar panels on rooftops, the area's civic body today said.

The standing committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) today approved the proposal, as part of which "30 per cent subsidy for the scheme would be provided by the Union government".

"Solar panels will be installed at rooftop of municipal buildings under the NDMC as part of its renewable energy initiative. The generated power will be used promptly for internal consumption.

"The scheme would begin with 30 identified buildings of municipal primary schools," the NDMC said in a statement.

The panel also approved different proposals related to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

"Different types of vehicles, equipment and machines to the tune of Rs 100 crore would be procured under the Urban Development Fund for the purpose of the Swachh Bharat Mission," it said.

Besides, 22 mobile community toilet vans would be procured at an estimated cost of Rs 14 lakh, the statement said.

"20,000 twin-bins of plastic of with frame and necessary tilting and locking arrangement will be made available in phases," the NDMC said. PTI KND AAR .

