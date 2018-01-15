Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today said 30,711 dog bite cases have been reported in Srinagar during the last six years.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Asiea Naqash told the Legislative Council that 30,711 dog bite cases were registered at an anti-rabies clinic at the SMHC hospital in Srinagar from 2012-13 to 2017-18 up to September.

She was replying to the call attention motion of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLC Zafar Iqbal Manhas.

Of these 7,000 cases were registered in 2012-13, followed by 6,041 cases in 2013-14, 4,917 cases in 2014-15, 5,100 cases in 2015-16, 5,120 cases in 2016-17 and 2,533 cases in 2017-18 up to September, Naqash said.

She said the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been working to tackle the situation.

Due to implementation of various strategies, stray bite cases as per the available reports at the hospital over the last few years revealed that there has been around 30 per cent decline in the number of dog bites from 7,000 in 2012-13 to 5,120 in 2016-17, the minister said. PTI AB DK AQS .

