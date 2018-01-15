Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Five persons were arrested in two separate murder cases which took place here last week, police said today.

Four persons were arrested in connection to the January 8 loot and murder of a dairy collection agent in the Sodala area, Jaipur police commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said at a press conference today.

They have been identified as Shubham Chaudhary, Yash Singh, Sunil Kumar and Ankit Saini.

Agarwal said the accused allegedly shot dairy collection agent Omprakash when he resisted their robbery attempt. He was carrying Rs 1 lakh in his bag, he added.

In another case, police arrested Raju Bengali for allegedly murdering Kamal Rai and later setting the body on fire to destroy the identity in the Shipra Path area on January 10.

The body was found barely a few meters away from the Shipra Path police station.

The accused was alcoholic with an evil on Rai's wife, Agarwal said.

Both had consumed liquor together before Bengali killed Rai.

The accused hit the victim on his head with an iron pipe and set the body on fire after sprinkling petrol over it, the officer said.

He said Bengali had a criminal case registered against him at Muhana police station. PTI AG AQS .

