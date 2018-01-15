Bathinda (Pb), Jan 15 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old villager here, police said today.

The accused allegedly took the child to a field where he allegedly raped her yesterday evening, police said. The girl was alone at home, they said.

When her mother reached home, she found her child in tears, police officials said.

"The medical examination of the victim was conducted. A case of rape and other relevant sections has been registered against the accused Mandar Singh," Bathinda Deputy Superintendent of Police (Talwandi Sabo), Barinder Singh said today.

The accused was absconding, police said adding that efforts were being made to nab him. PTI CHS ADS .

