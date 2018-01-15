police Jakarta, Jan 15 (AFP) At least 75 people were injured today after a mezzanine floor at Indonesia's stock exchange building collapsed into the lobby, police said, as victims were carried out of the debris-filled building on stretchers.

"The number of injured... from the floor collapse at the Indonesia Stock Exchange is 75," national police spokesman Setyo Wasisto told AFP, after an official from the stock exchange had earlier said no one had been killed in the accident. (AFP) KIS .

