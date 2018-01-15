Aizawl, Jan 15 (PTI) The total number of electorate in Mizoram after the completion of the summary revision of voters list is 7,59,519 as the electoral roll was published by the state election department today.

Election department officials said that there is an increase of 1.96 per cent in the number of voters after revision of the electoral roll.

Women voters outnumbered their male counterpart by 16,573. Total number of the female voters was 3,88,046 while that of male at 3,71,473.

The highest increase in the number of voters was in Mamit district on Mizoram-Bangladesh-Tripura border at 2.37 per cent, followed by Aizawl district at 2.11 per cent.

The present voters list would be used in the coming election to the 40-member state assembly due by the end of this year. PTI HCV SNS .

