Los Angeles, Jan 15 (PTI) Actor Armie Hammer wants to make a sequel to "Man From U.N.C.L.E.".

The actor said he and film's director, Guy Ritchie, also discussed about the possible follow-up.

"I'd love to. (Guy and I) had some chats about it and we talked about potential script ideas and stuff like that. I've been talking to Lionel (Wigram), who produced and co-wrote and wrote the first one. Yeah, we'll see. You never know what's going to happen," Hammer told Collider.com.

The actor, however, said Ritchie is currently busy to think about the second movie.

"It all depends. Guy's really busy right now doing 'Aladdin', so we'll see. You never know," he said. PTI SHD RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.