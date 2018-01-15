New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) In a stern message to Pakistan, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said today that the Army was ready to escalate its offensive against terror groups if forced by the neighbouring country and asserted that no anti-India activities will be allowed to succeed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day, Gen Rawat also said that disputes along the Line of Actual Control with China were continuing and the Army was trying to stop the Chinese transgressions.

The Army chief said the Pakistan Army has been continuously trying to help terrorists sneak into India along Line of Control (LoC) in J&K.

"We will not let these anti-national elements to succeed at any cost. If we are forced, then we may escalate our military action and carry out (the) 'other action'," he said.

The Army is using its might to "teach them a lesson", he said.

"Terrorists and their handlers are creating various challenges within the country by adopting new tactics.

"Targeting of Amarnath pilgrims, attacking policemen and Army personnel from Jammu and Kashmir, including murder of Lt Ummer Fayaz, were attempts to attack national unity and divide the society," Rawat said.

He said the Army was working closely with other security forces to maintain pressure on terrorists.

The Army is ready to tackle any threat facing the nation, he said.

Since the beginning of last year, the Army has pursued an aggressive anti-terror policy in Jammu and Kashmir and, at the same time, forcefully responded to all ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control with a tit-for-tat approach. PTI MPB ASK ASK .

