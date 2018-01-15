Udhagamandalam (TN), Jan 15 (PTI) Army Day was celebrated at Wellington Military station here today with two senior officers laying a wreath at nearby Madras Regiment War Memorial.

The seniormost Serving Officer Brigadier G S Rathore, Defence Services Staff College and Lt Gen S Pattabhiraman, (Retd) (Ex Vice Chief of Army Staff) laid the wreath on behalf of service personnel and veterans to pay homage to martyrs and rededicate themselves to the cause of nation, an official release said.

It said Army personnel of the station celebrated the Day with fervour and pride.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 very year in recognition of Lieutenant General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in Chief of Indian Army from Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander this day in 1948. PTI COR NVM APR APR .

