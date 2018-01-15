New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) German luxury car maker Audi is seeking to tap more customers through the digital medium in India as it lines up new product launches during the year.

Enhancing its focus on digitalisation, Audi India said it has revamped its website with more user-friendly interface and site navigation offering map and geographical location-enabled dealer search to identify nearest dealer.

"Digitalisation is at the core of Audi's strategy in products as well as across all Audi touch points...(the revamped website) is a new and fresh approach to reach out to our prospects and customers digitally and stay connected with them 24x7," Audi India Head Rahil Ansari said in a statement.

He further said, "We are launching the all new Audi Q5 on January 18, 2018 and look forward to our customers configuring their favourite Audi Q5 online".

Apart from offering details of the models that the company sells in India, Audi said, through its new website customers can find details of service centres, used car outlets under Audi Approved: plus and customer engagement events like Audi Driving Experience and Audi Sportscar Experience. PTI RKL ADI BAL .

