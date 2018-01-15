New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court said today that authorities do not appear to have carried out their statutory duties in preventing illegal construction in Delhi.

The apex court made it clear that a monitoring committee, set up by it in 2006 to oversee the implementation of the law relating to sealing of offending premises here, was "fully entitled" to carry out its functions in accordance with directions given by the top court.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta referred to the submissions advanced by an advocate, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae, that the assignment of work to the panel does not mean that bodies such as Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council and Land and Development Office, would not do their statutory work.

"Unfortunately, for some reasons, which does not look bonafide, the statutory bodies have not carried out their work, resulting in complete breakdown in city of Delhi," the bench observed.

The top court also said that it has not prohibited these bodies from carrying out their work and they were obliged by law to do their duties.

The bench will now take up the matter for hearing on February 15 when it would hear arguments challenging the special provision which protects unauthorised construction from being sealed.

The apex court had last month observed that rule of law over sanction to construct buildings has "completely broken down" in Delhi and had expressed concern over rampant illegal construction.

It had also ordered restoration of its 2006 monitoring panel to identify and seal such offending structures.

The monitoring committee, comprising K J Rao, former advisor to the Election Commissioner, Bhure Lal, Chairman, EPCA and Major General (Retd) Som Jhingan, was set up in March 24, 2006, by the apex court.

The court had earlier said it had asked the committee not to seal any premises from 2012, expecting the authorities to carry out their statutory duties. PTI ABA MNL SJK RKS ASK ASK .

