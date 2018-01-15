New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Azure Power today announced bagging of a 200 mw solar power project through an auction conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

"The 200 mw allocation is the largest by SECI in this auction, 80 per cent of the total," the company said in a statement.

The company said that it will enter into a power purchase pact with SECI to supply power at a tariff of Rs 2.48 per kWh for 25 years.

The solar plan, it said, will be set up at Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan and may be commissioned next year.

"We are delighted to make this contribution towards realisation of Prime Minister's commitment towards clean and green energy, through solar power generation," Azure Power founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Inderpreet Wadhwa said.

In 2015, Azure Power developed a 100 mw solar power plant outside a solar park in Rajasthan, which was SECI's first allocation and also the largest solar power project under India's National Solar Mission at commissioning.

Azure Power, a leading independent solar power producer in India has a portfolio of over 1,600 mw across several states and Union Territories. PTI SID ADI BAL .

