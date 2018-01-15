Balcony of Indonesia's stock exchange collapses: reports
By PTI | Published: 15th January 2018 11:50 AM |
Last Updated: 15th January 2018 11:49 AM | A+A A- |
Jakarta, Jan 15 (AFP) An internal balcony at Indonesia's stock exchange collapsed today, according to multiple media reports, sending people running for cover.
Television news footage showed people panicking and screaming as officials tried to evacuate the venue amid piles of debris. (AFP) NSA .
