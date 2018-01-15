Mangaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 47-year-old man from Kottara Chowki, who was attacked allegedly in retaliation to the killing of a Hindu activist on January 3.

Basheer, who was assaulted by four assailants succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on January 7.

He was attacked at Kottara Chowki near here within hours after 28-year-old Deepak Rao, associated with Bajrang Dal and BJP, was hacked to death at Katipalla, triggering tension in the communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

Two people arrested yesterday have been identified as Lateesh (24) and Pushparaj (23), from neighbouring Kasaragod district in Kerala.

Earlier four persons were arrested in connection with the murder.

A series of killings of Hindu activists in Dakshina Kannda has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and BJP in recent months The BJP has alleged that the Congress government had allowed "jihadi forces" to have a field day and to indulge in "wanton killings" of Hindu workers in pursuance of its "vote-bank politics" and minority appeasement.

According to BJP, the number of Hindutva workers who have fallen to the "murderous agenda of jihadi forces" in the state has risen to 22 so far.

On the other hand, the Congress has charged the BJP with polarising the sensitive situation in the region with an aye on the upcoming Assembly polls, which are due early this year.

