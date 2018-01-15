Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) West Bengal is looking forward to woo investors like never before during the showpeice annual event 'Bengal Global Business Summit' (BGBS) that gets underway from tomorrow.

The state is optimistic of surpassing investment commitments made during last year in the big-ticket event in this year's edition.

West Bengal currently tops the list of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion's Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2017, comprising all states and Union Territories.

The state government, in the third edition of the event in 2017, had garnered investment commitment worth Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani, Steel maker ArcelorMittal chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal, JSW Group's Chief Sajjan Jindal, FMCG major ITC's CEO Sanjiv Puri, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group's chairman Sanjiv Goenka among others are expected to attend this year's summit.

However, there was no official confirmation about the attendance of other industrialists and Union ministers attending the two-day event.

This year, the event will be held at the newly built convention centre that has a huge main hall with 3,200 seats and all facilities under one roof.

There is a huge line up of foreign delegates. Already eight countries are partners for the event.

High-level delegates from France, Germany, Poland, Italy, Japan, China, South Korea, Czech Republic and the UK are among the overseas nations to be represented at the mega business gathering.

Consul General of China in Kolkata, Ma Zhanwu had recently confirmed that 30 Chinese companies would participate in the business meet and according to him, Chinese companies aimed at utilising the event and other opportunities towards fulfilling the goal to invest USD 200 billion abroad every year.

A high-level Polish delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marek Magierowski, responsible for the relations with Asia and economic cooperation, will participate in the event.

Representatives of province Silesia, and West Bengal will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation.

A state government official said the state has directed all district industry centers to organise telecast of the event for district entrepreneurs. PTI BSM JM .

