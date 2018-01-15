(Eds: With changes in intro) Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) The BJP today asked Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Altaf Ahmed Bukhari "not to lock horns with the Army chief", a day after he said Gen. Bipin Rawat should "do his own job" and not meddle in the state's affairs.

Rawat had on Friday said social media and government schools in the state were spreading a "disinformation campaign" resulting in radicalisation of youths.

He had called for "some control" over mosques and madrassas in the state and suggested a "major revamp" of the education system.

Bukhari had then accused the Army of "meddling in the state's affairs".

BJP J&K unit spokesperson Brigadier Anil Gupta (retd) in a statement asked "the minister to be pragmatic and accept the reality rather than locking horns" with the Army chief.

Gupta said Gen. Rawat's remarks should be viewed positively and not turned into a political issue.

The Army chief's "statement was based on his vast experience in the valley and interactions with students at various levels", the BJP leader said.

"Even the chief minister has voiced her concern over radicalization and indoctrination of youths in her recent speech on the floor of the House while replying to the motion of thanks on the GovernorÂ’s address," the statement read.

The Army is an important stakeholder in the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state, Gupta said, adding Gen.

Rawat was "well within his rights and democratic mandate to voice concern on issues which affect national integration".

