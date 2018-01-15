New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were today marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly after they rushed to the well of the House seeking Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain's statement on the status of 351 roads in the city that have not been notified.

The delay in notifying the roads for mixed land use may lead to sealing of the shops there by civic authorities.

As the session began, AAP legislators rushed to the well demanding a discussion on the ongoing sealing drive in the city, all four BJP legislators, led by Gupta, went on a counter-offensive and raked up the status of the 351 roads.

Despite Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia urging for calm, Gupta and Sirsa came to the well several times and demanded the Jain's statement.

The BJP leaders wanted to know why the AAP-led Delhi government has not notified the status of the 351 roads.

If the roads are notified for mixed land use, commercial activities will be legal, which will effectively shield traders operating on these stretches from sealing.

The ensuing fracas between the two sides brought the House to a halt. Speaker Goel adjourned the proceedings thrice for 15 minutes each and for 30 minutes for the fourth time.

Gupta claimed that the mikes of the four BJP legislators were switched off whenever they tried to raise the issue.

When the House convened after the fourth adjournment, Goel asked AAP and BJP MLAs to return to their seats.

Although AAP MLAs returned, Gupta, Sirsa along with other two BJP MLAs - O P Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan - kept on demanding Jain's statement with placards - "AAP, sealing par nautanki band karo, 351 roads notify karo (AAP, notify 351 roads, stop drama on the sealing drive)".

As Gupta and Sirsa remained stubborn in support of their demands, Goel ordered marshals to escort them out and the two members were removed.

The BJP has four MLAs in the 70-member Assembly.

Later, Gupta said he had moved a call attention motion under Rule 54 of the Delhi Assembly, and regretted that the Opposition was not allowed to raise the issue.

"The Speaker allowed the AAP MLAs to display banners in the House and shout slogans in the well. The Speaker did not take any disciplinary action against them," Gupta said in a statement. PTI BUN ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.