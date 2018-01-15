Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi was today arrested and released on bail in the luxury vehicle tax evasion case.

The arrest of the actor-turned politician was recorded by the Crime Branch wing of the state police when he appeared before the investigation officers for questioning, Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar K V said. He was immediately released on a bond of Rs 1 lakh along with two sureties for the like amount, as had been directed by the Kerala High Court while granting him anticipatory bail.

In its January 10 order, the court had also directed Gopi to appear before the investigating officer on Saturdays.

The case related to alleged forging of documents by Gopi to get his two luxury cars registered in Puducherry for evading vehicle tax in the state.

South Indian actress Amala Paul was also questioned in a similar case at the police headquarters here today, police said.

The police had registered an FIR against the actor on December 5, charging Gopi with falsifying and fabricating documents by showing an address in the union territory and getting the vehicles registered there, causing revenue loss to the Kerala government.

Police have alleged Gopi used a fake residential address to register his luxury vehicles in Puducherry to evade the 20 per cent tax in Kerala on such cars costing Rs 20 lakh and above.

Gopi, in his anticipatory bail petition, had contended that the allegations were prima facie false.

The actor had said he registered the two vehicles in Puducherry, where he owns agricultural land which was being looked after by family members, including his brothers.

He had said he has a house in Bengaluru and his brothers have residences in Coimbatore and Tuticorin, so the vehicles were frequently used to ply within these states.

Besides, Gopi and Paul, another noted actor Fahadh Faasil is also facing a similar case.

He too was arrested and released on bail on December 25 on the charge of registration of his luxury vehicle in Puducherry using forged documents. PTI LGK VS .

