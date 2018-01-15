New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A blue bull was critically injured after being hit by a train near Shahdara here, Wildlife SOS said.

The adult male was found a few kilometres from Shahdara railway station yesterday, said a spokesperson of Wildlife SOS.

"The nilgai (blue bull) was hit by a speeding train in Shahdara. It was rescued by rapid response team of Wildlife SOS and is undergoing treatment in a critical condition," the spokesperson said.

Nilgai (boselaphus tragocamelus) is the largest Asian antelope and this species is endemic to the Indian subcontinent. It is protected under Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. PTI VIT AAR .

