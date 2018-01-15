Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) BJP in Kerala today demanded registration of a case against CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his alleged controversial remarks that an axis of countries like U.S., Japan, Australia and India has taken shape for attacking China from all sides.

The alleged pro-China remarks were made by Kodiyeri, a Politburo member, at a recent meeting of the CPI(M) Alapuzha district committee.

"An axis of countries like U.S., Japan, Australia and India has taken shape for attacking China from all sides', the CPI(M) leader reportedly told the party conference.

In a complaint to DGP Loknath Behara today, BJP's Thiruvananthapuram district president Suresh Kumar said a case should be registered against Kodiyeri for constitutional violation and sedition.

Kodiyeri's statement would hurt the country's unity and integrity and was 'serious', he said, adding the CPI(M) Kerala state secretary's remarks amounted to 'challenging' and 'insulting' the Indian Army, who are trying to check Chinese threat in the Doklam region. PTI UD LGK APR APR .

