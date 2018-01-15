Machilipatnam (AP), Jan 15 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy today died after falling from a five-storey under-construction building while he was flying a kite in Nandigama town in Krishna district, police said.

The deceased was identified as N.Nithish Kumar, who was in class 10, a senior police official said.

Kumar along with his friends was flying kites to celebrate 'Pongal' festival, he said.

The boy slipped from the top floor of the building and died on the spot, the official said, adding a case was registered. PTI COR NRB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.