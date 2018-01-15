Los Angeles, Jan 15 (PTI) Popular TV host Cat Deeley and husband comedian Patrick Kielty are pregnant with their second child.

The 41-year-old television personality took to Twitter to break the news.

"Over the moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can't wait to be a family of four in the spring.

We're all so excited," Deeley wrote.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Milo, on January 19, 2016.

They got married in 2012. PTI RDS RDS .

