New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) In one of its biggest cash seizures from a government official in recent times, the CBI has recovered Rs 2.15 crore from raids conducted at the Kolkata residence of Union agriculture ministry employee RK Sasihar, the agency said here today.

The agency also seized jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh from the residence of Sasihar, Plant Protection Officer under the agriculture ministry, who was posted in Kolkata.

The CBI found documents related to post office deposits worth Rs 32 lakh, of properties worth crores of rupees in New Delhi, Kolkata and cities in Bihar and Jharkhand and details of bank deposits worth Rs 44 lakh and fixed deposits worth Rs 5 lakh, officials said here today.

Sasihar's residence was among the 26 places which were covered in the search operations conducted by the agency from Saturday till today in connection with alleged corruption in clearances given to agri-products imported into the country.

The CBI has alleged that Sasihar was taking money from importers for allowing consignments on the basis of forged phytosanitary (related to the health of plants) and fumigation certificates.

The agency alleged that he worked in collusion with senior officials of the Plant Protection Quarantine Directorate, Faridabad, also under the Union agriculture ministry, and was sharing the bribes with them.

The agency has booked Sasihar, Tanweer Rahman of ITT Shipping, Sanjay Choubey of Innovative Pest and Property Management Sciences and Anurag Tulshan of Atcorp Global Pvt Ltd in the case.

The CBI had received information that Sasihar was allegedly demanding and receiving bribes from importers and exporters for extending favours in giving clearances for importing agricultural commodities in violation of norms causing a "colossal loss" to the exchequer.

According to plant quarantine rules of the agriculture ministry, the import of agri-based shipments from Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria and other countries should have fumigation and phytosanitary certificates issued by the country of origin.

"Under the said rules, in case a fumigation or phytosanitary certificate is issued at any other loading point in some other country enroute to India...the consignment would be subjected to a five-time penalty consequent upon arrival, in addition to paying normal fumigation charges for the consignment," an official said.

It is alleged that from June, 2017, products had been imported by a cartel of importers represented by Tulshan of Atcorp Global.

The CBI has alleged that these consignments originating from Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria and other countries via Turkey were not certified at the ports of origin but in Turkey enroute to Kolkata.

The documents submitted along with respective bills of entry by Kolkata-based importers lacked additional declaration details, it alleged.

The CBI has claimed that phytosanitary certificates were forged by Choubey of Innovative Pest and Property Management Sciences in Kolkata on the instructions of Sasihar.

In return, Sasihar had demanded and accepted illegal gratification from the importers, the agency alleged.

The agency has listed a number of bribe amounts allegedly received by Sasihar in its FIR which range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 11 lakh for various consignments.

The CBI alleged that Choubey maintained a detailed account of the entire collection of illegal gratification for Sasihar. PTI ABS BDS .

