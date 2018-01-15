Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) The Constitution Committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) today submitted a draft constitution to the cricket body.

"The draft was today submitted by the Constitution Committee and now it will be taken up for discussion in the Managing Committee meeting tomorrow," a senior MCA official, who is privy to the development, told PTI.

He said after tomorrow's meeting, the draft constitution would be circulated among members who will be asked to give their objections or suggestions.

However, the official, did not divulge details, about it.

While the MCA was yet to adopt the Supreme Court appointed Lodha panel recommendations, the Pune-based Maharashtra Cricket Association had recently accepted these recommendations. PTI NRB BNM .

