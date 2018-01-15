Indore, Jan 15 (PTI) Sixty persons, including a local Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, were arrested here today for staging a road blockade at Palda square to protest water issues in the area.

"MLA from Rau, Jitu Patwari and others, including five women, were arrested for disrupting peace in the Palda area.

They were later sent to jail," sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Sandeep Soni told PTI.

According to eyewitnesses, Patwari along with his supporters staged a road blockade in protest against the water crisis and filth strewn in the area, demanding that top civic officials come to the spot to discuss the matter with them.

The protestors were arrested and sent to the district jail after police requests to lift the blockade went unheeded.

While being transported in a bus to jail, the protesters created a ruckus snatching the bus' keys and also deflating its tyres, police said. Another bus had to be arranged to take them to jail, officials added. PTI HWP MAS BNM .

