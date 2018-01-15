New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Copper prices were up 1.35 per cent at Rs 459.15 per kg in futures trading today as speculators widened positions amid positive global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February rose by Rs 6.10, or 1.35 per cent, to Rs 459.15 per kg in business turnover of 1,746 lots.

The metal for delivery in far-month April traded higher by Rs 5.80, or 1.27 per cent, to Rs 462.80 per kg in 38 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper futures trade to raising of bets by participants amid pick up in demand at the spot markets and positive global cues. PTI SUN KPS MR .

