New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Crude palm oil prices shed 0.13 per cent to Rs 557 per 10 kg in futures trading today due to weak advices from spot market on tepid demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude palm oil for delivery in January month declined by 70 paise, or 0.13 per cent to Rs 557 per 10 kg in a business turnover of 27 lots.

The oil for delivery in February weakened by 60 paise, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 561.50 per 10 kg in 22 lots.

Traders said offloading of positions by traders owing to slackened demand in physical markets against adequate stocks position mainly weighed on crude palm oil futures prices. PTI KPS SUN MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.