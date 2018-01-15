Guwahati, Jan 15 (PTI) CISF arrested two persons from the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here for hiding gold worth over Rs 30 lakh in their rectum for smuggling, customs officials said today.

The CISF personnel detected the yellow metal in their bodies during security check at the airport last night, the officials said adding the two were on their way to board a flight to Kolkata.

A detailed baggage and body search resulted in the sighting of six gold biscuits weighing 900 grams. One was hiding four in his rectum, while another two gold biscuits, they said.

The two were taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital for x-ray and to take out the gold.

The officials said that a similar incident was reported from Silchar in Assam where two passengers were arrested when they were about to board a flight to Kolkata at the airport there. Details of that seizure are yet to be known. PTI ESB KK KK .

