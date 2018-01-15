New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Private sector lender DCB Bank today said it has raised Rs 150 crore through issuance of bonds on a private placement basis.

The bank in a regulatory filing said that the capital raising committee of its board of directors issued and "allotted 15,000 non-convertible, redeemable, unsecured, Basel-III compliant tier 2 bonds, for inclusion in tier 2 capital of the bank in the nature of debentures of the face value of Rs 1 lakh each at par aggregating to Rs 150 crore on private placement basis".

These bonds carry an interest rate of 9.85 per cent per annum for a period of ten years from January 12, 2018.

Shares of DCB Bank were trading 0.12 per cent lower at Rs 200.70 on BSE. PTI SVK MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.