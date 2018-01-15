Jodhpur New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to fly a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday in Jodhpur.

IAF sources said Sitharaman would visit the Jodhpur airbase, during which she would fly the sortie in the frontline fighter jet.

The Sukhoi 30 MKI is a twin-engine fighter aircraft and has a two-seat cockpit. PTI MPB RC .

