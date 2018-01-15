New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories at 9 pm: STORIES ON THE WIRE: NATION DEL54 2NDLD INDO-ISRAEL Modi invites Israeli defence companies for co-production New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invited Israeli defence companies to India for co- production, as he held comprehensive talks on strategic issues with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who called him a "revolutionary leader".

DEL73 INDOISREAL-TERROR Modi, Netanyahu vow to combat terror, boost defence ties New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu today held "wide- ranging and intensive" talks to bolster cooperation in key areas such as defence and counter-terrorism.

DEL58 INDO-ISRAEL KOVIND Need strong global response to defeat terrorism: Kovind New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind today called for greater cooperation between India and Israel in countering terrorism and said a strong global response would defeat the menace in all its manifestations.

DEL70 2NDLD ARMY CHIEF Won't allow anti-India activities in Kashmir: Gen Rawat New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) In a stern message to Pakistan, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat asserted today that the Army will not allow anti-India activities to succeed in Jammu and Kashmir and it was ready to escalate military offensive to combat cross-border terrorism if Islamabad forces it to do so.

DEL48 JK-2NDLD RETALIATION-MILITANTS Indian army kills 7 Pak soldiers, 5 JeM terrorists in J-K:Army Jammu/Srinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed today in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army after a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir where a infiltration bid was also foiled with the elimination of five militants of Pakistan-based JeM, army officers said.

DEL71 LDALL JUDGES AG, BCI say SC crisis settled; business as usual for 4 dissenting judges New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The unprecedented crisis that rocked the Supreme Court seems to have abated today with the Attorney General and the Bar Council of India saying it has been "settled" and resolved "internally" and the four revolting judges attending work as usual.

DEL67 UP-LD RAHUL Rahul kicks off 2-day UP visit amid BJP protests Rae Bareli, Jan 15 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi arrived in this Congress bastion in Uttar Pradesh on a two-day visit, his first after taking over as party chief, and attacked the Modi government for "lying" and not honouring promises made to people.

DEL50 RAHUL-TEMPLE-BJP Rahul Gandhi's temple visits merely for show: BJP New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The BJP today took a dig at Rahul Gandhi after he started his first tour of Uttar Pradesh as Congress president with a temple visit, saying that it was "just for show".

DEL64 INDO-ISRAEL-PREZ TEA Indo-Israeli customs come together in cup of tea at Prez house New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) With a brew that embraced cultures, the Rashtrapati Bhavan today chose to serve a cup of "olive tea" to visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underlining the coming together of two traditions.

DEL62 INDOISRAEL-BONHOMIE Modi-Netanyahu bonhomie: Israeli PM ready to do yoga New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "good friend" Benjamin Netanyahu was on full display today when the leaders hugged and shook hands a number of times during their joint press event.

DEL63 PAR-LD AIRINDIA High drama in Par panel meet over AI stake sale draft report New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Most members of a parliamentary panel sought the withdrawal of a draft report opposing the disinvestment of Air India at a stormy meeting today, prompting some opposition leaders to walk out in protest.

BOM12 GJ-TOGADIA-VHP VHP claims Togadia is missing, cops say not in their custody Ahmedabad, Jan 15 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad today claimed its international working president Pravin Togadia was "missing" since morning and held a protest demanding that he be "traced".

MDS8 DEF-COASTGUARDS Coast Guards of India, Japan to undertake joint naval exercise Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) The biennial search and rescue exercise by ships and aircraft from the Indian and Japanese Coast Guards, to be witnessed by observers from 27 maritime nations, will get underway here tomorrow.

LEGAL LGD17 SC-JUDGES-LD BCI SC judges row has been resolved: Bar Council of India New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Bar Council of India (BCI) today said the crisis, which had erupted after four top Supreme Court judges came out openly against allocation of cases by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, has been resolved internally and the "story is over now".

LGD33 SC-BOFORS CBI misled HC that Rs 250 cr spent on Bofors probe: SC told New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A BJP leader, pursuing the politically sensitive Rs 64-crore Bofors pay-offs case, today alleged in the Supreme Court that the CBI had misled Delhi High Court claiming that nearly Rs 250 crore was spent in the probe.

LGD20 SC-LD COAL Will examine accounts of visitors' of ex-CBI chief: SIT to SC New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The CBI's special investigation team (SIT) today told the Supreme Court that it would examine the bank account details of persons who had visited the official residence of its former chief Ranjit Sinha, who had allegedly tried to scuttle the probe in coal scam cases.

LGB1 MH-HC-SOHRABUDDIN Won't challenge discharge of officers in Sohrabuddin case: CBI Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation told the Bombay High Court today that it will not challenge the recent discharge of any of the senior IPS officers in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case.

BUSINESS DEL42 BIZ-LD AADHAAR UIDAI permits face recognition for Aadhaar authentication New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Aadhaar will include face recognition alongside iris or fingerprint scan as a means of verifying users, helping those who face issues in biometric authentication or have worn-out fingerprints, the authority in charge of the national identity card system said today.

DCM23 BIZ-ISRAEL-INVESTMENTS 'Will make things easier for Israeli cos to do biz in India' New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India today assured Israeli firms to resolve their concerns and make things easier for them to do business here, a senior government official said.

DEL59 BIZ-CHOPPER-ONGC ONGC reviews offshore logistics operations after chopper crash New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is reviewing offshore logistics operations after five of its 'energy soldiers' were killed in the tragic helicopter crash in the Arabian Sea.

FOREIGN FGN29 PAK-INDIA-2NDLD SOLDIERS 4 Pak soldiers killed at LoC; FO summons Indian diplomat Islamabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Pakistan today said four of its soldiers died and five others injured in cross-border firing by India across the Line of Control (LoC) and claimed to have killed three Indian troops. By Sajjad Hussain.

FGN20 CHINA-INDIA-LD RAWAT Gen Rawat's remarks 'unconstructive':China Beijing, Jan 15 (PTI) China today hit out at Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat for calling Dokalam a disputed territory and said that his "unconstructive" comments were not helpful for maintaining peace at the borders. By K J M Varma.

FGN26 PAK-SUMMON Pak summons Indian envoy to protest soldiers' deaths in firing Islamabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Pakistan today summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh to protest the deaths of four of its soldiers in firing across the Line of Control. By Sajjad Hussain FGN6 US-TRUMP-LD SLUR I am not a 'racist', says Trump Washington, Jan 15 (PTI) "I am not a racist," US President Donald Trump has said as he sought to steer clear of the controversy surrounding his reported derogatory remarks against immigrants from Haiti and Africa. By Lalit K Jha ABH .

