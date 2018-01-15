New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The three-day session of the Delhi Assembly began on a stormy note today, with the AAP legislators raising the issue of the ongoing sealing drive against properties which are allegedly in violation of municipal norms.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel adjourned the House for 15 minutes as several AAP MLAs rushed to the Well of the House carrying placards against the BJP-ruled municipal authorities as soon as the proceedings started.

The AAP legislators, who have an overwhelming majority in the 70-member Assembly, kept raising slogans against the BJP even as Goel appealed to them to return to their seats.

After the House resumed, the AAP MLAs raised the issue again forcing the speaker to adjourn proceeding for another 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, AAP workers and traders affiliated to the party took out a march against the sealing drive from its headquarters at Rouse Avenue near central Delhi's ITO around 1 am.

The sealing drive, which started last month, have been undertaken by the BJP-controlled civic bodies on the instruction of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

More than 50 commercial units in the posh Defence Colony Market were sealed on December 22 for "not depositing" conversions charges as per provisions in the city's Master Plan 2021.

Subsequently, besides South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), north Delhi corporation and the New Delhi Municipal Council also sealed several properties in areas falling under their jurisdiction.

Action is being also taken against commercial properties for encroachments or illegal constructions. PTI BUN/SBR KND KJ .

