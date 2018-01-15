DIPP arm launches competition for college students
New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM), under the department of industrial policy and promotion, has launched a competition for college and university students to foster a culture of innovation and creativity in the youth.
The competition - IPrism - invites students to submit films on piracy and counterfeiting under two categories of 30 and 60 seconds, it said in a statement.
Another category in the competition is for a mobile gaming app on intellectual property (IP).
Cash prizes of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the winning teams along with mementos and certificates.
The competition would also provide the enthusiasts a unique opportunity to see their creations recognised on a national platform.
The last date for receiving entries is March 31. The competition was launched in collaboration with Assocham and Ericsson India. PTI RR ANU .
